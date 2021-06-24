India's IT Minister Soothes Public Fears Over Twitter Ban Amid Digital Rules Row

Indian Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the government is not considering banning any social networking platform.
"Norms are norms which the social media platforms need to follow. We are not into the banning of any social media platforms," Prasad told the Indian news agency ANI.
The minister also tweeted a clip from his interview.
Prasad's statement comes as Twitter's future in India remains uncertain – India blocked over 250 Chinese apps last year, citing national security reasons.
The platform was then hit with its first legal case in India – in Uttar Pradesh state's Ghaziabad city, Twitter was named in a police complaint for spreading communal unrest in the region. It's now facing a probe for allowing a video showing an elderly Muslim man being beaten to go viral and not acting on user complaints.
