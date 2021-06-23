Register
15:20 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sun

    ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Unravels New Mysteries of Solar Corona & Heliophysics

    © NASA . Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107859/96/1078599601_0:64:1600:964_1200x675_80_0_0_20683c3a0bc396049ebe4b509356fde5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106231083223096-isros-chandrayaan-2-orbiter-unravels-new-mysteries-of-solar-corona--heliophysics/

    On 6 September 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed on Moon. However, its orbiter and the XSM instrument continue to operate.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed that an X-ray monitor (XSM) on board its Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has beamed back outstanding scientific analysis of the solar corona (the hot outer atmosphere of the Sun) and heliophysics, a study of the Sun and its interactions with Earth and the solar system, including space weather.

    A team of Indian scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory, a unit of the Department of Space, found an abundance of magnesium, aluminium, and silicon in the solar corona and observed around 100 microflares, providing new insights into coronal mass heating.

    The findings were published in two companion papers in the May issue of the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
    Observation of ‘Coronal Heating Problem’

    The solar corona emits ultraviolet X-rays and consists of ionised gas at temperatures exceeding one million degrees Fahrenheit, while just 1,000 miles below the photosphere simmers at 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This mysterious difference in temperatures is called the "coronal heating problem."

    The new observations state that the high temperatures, when moving away from the surface, could be due to strong magnetic fields present above sunspots (dark patches on the Sun). 

    It's thought that the magnetic fields play an important role in coronal heating.

    Observation of First Ionisation Potential (FIP) Bias

    Another puzzling observation about the corona is the presence of certain elements: in the corona they are four times more abundant compared to in the photosphere, the lowest layer of the solar atmosphere.

     

    "For the first time, absolute abundances of elemental magnesium, aluminium, and silicon in the quiet solar corona are derived. The team discovered and characterised around 100 sub-A class microflares in the quiet corona providing new insight into coronal heating puzzle," ISRO stated.

    Observation of Small Flares in the Quiet Corona

    A remarkable and surprising observation is the detection of a large number (98) of extremely small flares in the so-called quiet corona.

    "This was the first observation and statistical study of such a large sample of microflares in the quiet Sun, supporting the hypothesis of the presence of even smaller scale flares everywhere on the solar corona that could be responsible for the coronal heating," ISRO said.

     

    Related:

    Camera From India's Failed Moon Landing Mission Chandrayaan-2 Captures Vast Lava Plains - Photo
    ‘I Attended Chandrayaan 2 Landing Despite Failure Warnings’: PM Modi Shares Anecdotes With Students
    India's Space Minister Reveals Reason Behind 'Failed' Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
    India’s Chandrayaan-2 Detects Noble Gas Argon in Lunar Exosphere
    Indian Chandrayaan-2 Space Mission Due to Reach the Lunar Surface
    Tags:
    spacecraft, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India's Mars Orbiter Spacecraft (ISRO), Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan-2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo, Italy, 21 June 2021.
    3,000-Year-Old Mystery: Secrets of Egyptian Mummy to Be Revealed
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse