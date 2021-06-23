Delhi State Chief Slams Modi Gov't For Halting Doorstep Ration Delivery Over Traffic Jams

Doorstep distribution of rations has become a bone of contention between India's federal government and Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears that the pro-poor scheme may find more prominence in the agenda of Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party in a bid to attract voters in the upcoming Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state elections.

Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal locked horns with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government on Wednesday for stopping the Delhi government's doorstep delivery scheme.

Addressing a press conference, deputy state chief Manish Sisodia said that in a letter written to the Delhi government, Modi 'rejected' the doorstep ration delivery proposal. However, he added that the state had not sent any proposal, as the distribution of rations is under the state government.

​The Delhi government had planned to deliver rations to 7.2 million people in need in their homes. They argued that this would help them, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, the letter from the federal government mentioned 'difficulty to reach the third floor' and narrow bylanes as among the reasons for the scheme's cancellation.

"Fighting with everyone all the time is not right - Twitter, Lakshadweep, Mamata didi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi government, farmers, traders, even the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. This doorstep ration delivery scheme is a national interest. Don't fight over it. India has touched the moon, but you're worried about reaching the terrace," Kejriwal said.

When people can get pizzas delivered to their houses and fridges can be delivered, why can’t they get rations? How do these things reach the third floor? Kejriwal questioned.

Under the scheme, every beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of rice cleaned and packed at their doorstep.