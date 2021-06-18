Half a Million Indian Doctors Protest Against Rising Cases of Violence in Hospitals – Videos

On Friday, around half a million doctors marched across India demanding protection against violent patients; they said they'll refuse to treat people in A&E unless Modi's government passes new legislation.
"If the government doesn't listen to us, then Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be forced to make a decision and the doctors will not take any emergency patients. I hope the government will listen to us," Dr. JA Jayalal, president of IMA – a voluntary grouping of physicians – told Sputnik. He added that the IMA has given the government until 1 July to act.
India's Home Ministry rejected the Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishment (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill in 2019, stating that a special law cannot be created because health is a state subject. The bill, drafted by federal health ministry, seeks to punish people who assault doctors on duty and other healthcare professionals with up to 10 years in prison.
Visuals of "National Protest Day" at AIIMS today #SaveTheSaviours @imajdnnational @Dr_ManishJangra @DrMeet_Ghonia @jayalal10 @dr_arunkgupta @FordaIndia @FAIMA_INDIA_ @HqsMsn @IMAIndiaOrg pic.twitter.com/n0w6i80KUL— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
Due to the rise in assault cases, the IMA and scores of doctors, are demanding that the government enhance security in hospitals and declare them "protected zones."
"Violence on doctors should be non-bailable offence and strict action should be taken against those who attack doctors," Dr. Narendra satin, former GS of @IMAIndiaOrg said during the protest. #SaveTheSaviours @FAIMA_INDIA_ @FordaIndia @imajdnnational @HqsMsn pic.twitter.com/A8QleSXd3R— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
"We have to protect the medical fraternity and we will failing in our duties as a state if we don't protect them," the Bombay High Court said in May this year.
"I request PM Modi please bring the Central Protection law to protect our doctors," Dr. Ajay Gambhir, Secretary, DMA said during the protest. @FAIMA_INDIA_ @imajdnnational @FordaIndia @HqsMsn #SaveTheSaviours pic.twitter.com/HWzS7luWkv— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
A report by the IMA showed that nearly 80 percent of doctors in India are overly stressed in their profession, while 75 percent have experienced some form of verbal or physical violence.
"We are disappointed with the govt and upset with our society for not coming forward to protect our doctors", Dr. GS Grewal, President, DMA @FAIMA_INDIA_ @imajdnnational @HqsMsn #SaveTheSaviours @FordaIndia pic.twitter.com/9lhoitdOOb— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
"It is the duty of the government to ensure the safety and protection of our doctors", @jayalal10 @IMAIndiaOrg president said during the today's protest at AIIMS #SaveTheSaviours @imajdnnational @HqsMsn @FordaIndia @FAIMA_INDIA_ @rda_rml pic.twitter.com/xams5qbKQj— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
In the capital doctors from both the IMA and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) protested with placards outside AIIMS-Delhi. Earlier this month, a doctor at a medical facility in Assam's Hojai was brutally assaulted by relatives of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
@DrDatta_AIIMS, General Secretary, @FAIMA_INDIA_ ,shares the plight of doctors during the doctors' protest at AIIMS today. #SaveTheSaviours @AiimsU @imajdnnational @IMAIndiaOrg @HqsMsn @FordaIndia pic.twitter.com/OzuFVQ9wMN— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) June 18, 2021
