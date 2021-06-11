Register
13:05 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wait on the outskirts of Bangalore to board buses and return to their home towns on the border of the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as another lockdown looms to tackle the surge in COVID-19 coronavirus cases on 13 July 2020.

    More Indians Plan Move Abroad To Flee Country's Coronavirus Crisis

    © AFP 2021 / MANJUNATH KIRAN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083116484_0:3:3071:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_226c2f7b3e202c4c2c728b6a954966fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106111083116214-more-indians-plan-move-abroad-to-flee-countrys-coronavirus-crisis/

    With a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over past two month in India, the pandemic has hit the country's healthcare system hard and exposed how unprepared it was for a health crisis. The state and federal governments are now facing blistering criticism over the fact the system has not been designed to withstand a pandemic.

    India’s handling of the COVID-19 situation and the inability of its healthcare system to support people in need have left many shell-shocked. Some are now moving to other countries in search of greater security.      

    "After losing my brother to COVID-19 during the first wave last year and looking at the health infrastructure of the country, I decided to wind up my business and move to Canada along with my family," said Sudhanshu Bhatt.

    Bhatt, a businessman who had lived in Delhi for several years, said what hurt him most was that his brother died despite the fact that they had plenty of money to pay for the best treatment available. Now, after the past two months of health crisis in India, Bhatt is certain that he and his family can get better health facilities abroad than in India.

    "A lot of people, including my family, objected to my decision. But in the past two months, the country's mismanagement during the second wave [April to June] has proved that my decision was a wise one," he added. 

    Bhatt and his family have completed all the documentation necessary to emigrate and are now waiting for flights to resume. Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India until 21 June. 

    A resident of Noida City in Uttar Pradesh state recently moved to Singapore in the hope of finding better healthcare.

    "I did a lot of research for my parents who are in their fifties. I found out that Singapore has the best healthcare in the world and it even managed to contain the spread of COVID-19, so I decided to move there," said Deepak Tyagi.

    Bhatt and Tyagi are among hundreds of Indians who have resolved to emigrate with their families since losing relations to COVID-19.

    The country witnessed a massive shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, and medications - particularly in Delhi - amid a surge in infections and deaths during April and May this year. And many people are now scared of a probable third wave.

    According to visa and immigration service providers, people are contemplating moving to those countries that have better healthcare, after realising that India's system could not adequately support them during the second wave of the pandemic.

    Vinny Mehta from Abhinav Consultancy, which offers visa and immigration services in Delhi, told Sputnik: "Over the past three or four months, we have seen a 30 percent to 35 percent surge in queries and the number is expected to rise with the third wave approaching."

    She added that the "rise in queries is a little more than 25 percent up on a year ago with the majority of them being referrals."

    She further revealed that during counselling they observed the second COVID-19 wave in India had affected almost every applicant - directly or indirectly. 

    Sputnik contacted a number of immigration departments, embassies, and consulates of several countries who confirmed the rise in applications received in recent months. However, they didn't share their statistics about how many applications they received.

    Countries in Demand

    Several of the immigration and visa service providers in India that Sputnik contacted revealed that they have received queries not just for the usual destinations such as the US, Canada, and Australia, but also other smaller nations, including Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Malta, Cyprus, Turkey, and even islands such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, despite the language barrier.

    However, the top favourite destinations remain Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. 

    According to the providers, the applicants’ main concern is how easy it is to obtain a visa. 

    "A lot of clients from middle-class families have contacted us and are exploring the best possibilities to move abroad permanently with their families," said Vipul Rohilla from Visa Experts.

    “They want to move either to a country of their choice or one which offers better facilities - particularly where health and education are concerned - requires minimum investment, and takes less time to process their immigration application,” Rohilla added.

    He also said that before the pandemic, people had different reasons to move abroad including expanding their business, or seeking preferable taxation.

    "In the past, people felt that foreign governments provided value for money. But with the mismanagement of the pandemic, people have realised how important infrastructure is for a country."

    "People feel if they are not going to be taken care of - despite earning so much - and if the government is unwilling to invest in healthcare, there is no reason to live here," he added.

    Devastating Second Wave Took India by Surprise

    The second wave of COVID-19 took India by surprise and the massive surge in cases saw the country's health infrastructure collapse. 

    In the past two months, India faced a crippling shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, and even burial plots or cremation grounds. 

    Several incidents of ambulances queuing up outside hospitals, bodies piling up outside crematoriums and graveyards for hours and the basic medical facilities seeming to crumble in parts of the country because of a lack of facilities and ventilators were front-page news for days. 

    According to India’s Health and Family Welfare Ministry which is led by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the country reported more than 140,000 deaths between April and May, after which several states were forced to implement lockdowns and other restrictions.

    Related:

    Indian Scientists Explored Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Before COVID Was Declared Pandemic, Report Says
    UK, India Sign 'Groundbreaking' Migration Deal After Modi-Johnson Virtual Summit
    'West Has Become More Inclusive for Indians, Offers Bigger Roles', Says Star Trek Actor Adil Hussain
    Indians in US Face Regular Discrimination Over Skin Colour, Study Finds
    Tags:
    immigration, visa, deaths, healthcare, Narendra Modi, Indians, pandemic, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta tastes some ice cream, as curious bystanders look on, during her visit to the Ice Cream Trade Fair in Rimini, central Italy, on 24 January 1998.
    Ice Cream Mood: Politicians and Celebrities Eating One of the Most Popular Desserts Ever
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse