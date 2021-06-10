Commerce Ministry: India's Agriculture Exports Jumped to $41 Bln Despite Pandemic

India’s agricultural exports are booming and the country is shipping goods like rice to a growing list of countries.

Regardless of the economic crisis fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian agriculture exports of both marine and plantation products recorded 17.34 percent growth in 2020-21, rising to $41 billion, a top Commerce Ministry official said on Thursday.

Calling it “excellent growth of Agri exports,” Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan told Indian media that the agriculture sector was stagnant for the three years before the hike.

Agri exports reached the $38.74 billion mark in 2018-2019 compared to $35.16 billion the year before.

Agriculture Exports grew to $41.25 bn in 2020-21, a robust increase of 17.34% over 2019-20, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, Organic exports grew by 50.94%, expanding India’s export basket.



📖https://t.co/O2nMa6Adud pic.twitter.com/hnMKR1C2PG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2021

​ Top Products on Demand for Export

The export of Indian cereals has skyrocketed, while the export of non-Basmati rice grew by 136.04 percent to $4,794 million. Wheat export went up by 774.17 percent to $549 Million and other cereals (millets, maize and other coarse gains) by 238.28 percent to $694 Million.

Other agricultural products that have witnessed a significant increase in exports are oil meals, sugar, raw cotton, fresh vegetables, and vegetable oils.

India, which is also known as the "Land of Spices," has also recorded substantial growth in the export of ginger, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, saffron, and others, all of which have been in demand for their immunity-boosting and therapeutic qualities.

India’s agriculture exports during FY20 were valued at INR 1.14 lakh crore. Among food crops, rice (basmati and non-basmati) alone comprised approximately 40% of the total agricultural exports, followed by fresh fruits and groundnuts.#InsecticidesJarooriHai #IILFoundation pic.twitter.com/Ter9mXsVbd — Insecticides Jaroori Hai (@InsecticidesJH) June 9, 2021​

Top Countries for Export of India's Agriculture Products

The largest markets for India's agriculture products are the US, China, Bangladesh, UAE, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran, and Malaysia.

For the first time, India is exporting rice to Timor-Leste, Puerto Rico, and Brazil, while the export of wheat has been expanded to countries like Yemen, Indonesia, and Bhutan.