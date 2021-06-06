Register
18:24 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers holding black flags shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while they observe a 'Black Day' marking six months of continued protest against the central government's agricultural reforms, at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Kundli on May 26, 2021.

    Scores of Farmers in India Protest Outside Police Station Demanding Release of Arrested Activists

    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083084051_0:17:3078:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_436be25b19b913c38697f5baef3fc761.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106061083083482-scores-of-farmers-in-india-protest-outside-police-station-demanding-release-of-arrested-activists/

    On 1 June, a group of farmers who have been protesting against new farm laws, blocked the vehicle of Devender Singh Babli, a legislator from the ruling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), showed black flags and chanted slogans against him in the Indian state of Haryana. Babli later filed a police complaint leading to the arrest of several protesters.

    A sit-in protest outside a police station by a group of farmers in the state of Haryana's Fatehabad district continues as they demand the immediate release of arrested activists.

    Several activists were arrested on Tuesday after getting into a spat with Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) legislator Devender Singh Babli who had earlier filed a police complaint accusing some protesters of misconduct, harming his assistant, and breaking the windscreen of his vehicle. The protesters, in turn, accused Babil of hurling abusive words at them, and sought an apology.

    After a day-long sit-in protest that kicked off on Saturday by agricultural leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and Yogendra Yadav, Babli issued an apology and said: "I uttered some words which were not appropriate. As I am a public representative, I take back all those words and express regret".

    Babli also announced his decision to withdraw his complaint against the arrested protesters. Yet, the activists still remain in police custody, leaving farmers agitated and threatening to escalate the protest.

    "Devender S Babli has said he will withdraw the case he had filed [against the farmers]. He has also apologised. So why [are] the police not releasing them now? We have asked them [the police] to either release those arrested or arrest us too", Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told the Indian media.

    Yogendra Yadav, the leader of the group "Samukta Kisan Morcha", who is also part of the sit-in protest, shared that the police had told them to come two days later to hold talks on the matter. Yadav said the protesters wanted those who had been arrested released, and "if they cannot release them then we should be put behind bars".

    Yadav added that the sit-in protest would continue until the matter is resolved.

    On Saturday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions protesting new farm laws, observed a "Sampoorna Kranti Diwas" (Total Revolution Day) in several states across India to mark one year since the passage of three contentious farm bills. Protesters also burned copies of the laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

    The union also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks over the three farm laws that sparked farmers' agitation in several parts of the country in November 2020. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 creating havoc in India, the protests came to a halt due to lockdowns.

    Related:

    Farmers Blame Modi Government's "Miscreants" After Fire at Protest Site Outside Delhi - Video
    Indian Farmers, BJP Gov’t on Collision Course Amid COVID Chaos & Continued Violence at Protest Sites
    Protesting Farmers in India To Mark 'Black Day' in Delhi Despite COVID-19 Restrictions
    Tags:
    Sit In, strike, arrests, arrest, FarmBill, mass protests, protest, farmer, farmers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse