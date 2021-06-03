Register
19:49 GMT03 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Portrait of a woman wearing mask

    Healthcare Workers in India Suffer Fatigue, Depression as Country Battles Covid Pandemic

    © CC0 / Engin_Akyurt
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083067267_0:39:1921:1119_1200x675_80_0_0_f365c004c6e89b6b0f2ebe38840c3b89.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106031083064809-healthcare-workers-in-india-suffer-fatigue-depression-as-country-battles-covid-pandemic/

    The month of May saw a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic turning lethal in India, as over 3,000 deaths were reported each day. India witnessed a seven-fold spike in daily reported deaths in a month, with more than 50,000 deaths during May as the second wave peaked in the country, making the work of healthcare givers all the more challenging.

    The second wave of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which brought the medical infrastructure of India to its knees, has taken a huge toll on the state of mind of healthcare workers. 

    Doctors, nurses and paramedics engaged in COVID-19 duties are spending extremely long duty hours on the work front. Fatigue, coupled with concern about the risk to their own lives and that of their families while giving medical care to COVID-positive patients is leading to anxiety disorders and stress. 

    With the load of COVID infected cases significantly increasing during the second wave, most hospitals across the country are reporting full occupancy and long waiting lists. For healthcare workers, this means an increasing work load with little respite. 

    "Healthcare workers are living in the dread of picking up the virus from the hospitals where they work and passing it on to their family members. Many have decided to stay away from their families, living in rented accommodation near the hospitals, till the time their workplace becomes safer," Paramvir Singh, counsellor at a non-governmental organisation Umeed (Hope), told Sputnik.

    This has meant long periods of physical separation from loved ones even though they live in the same town. 

    "I have not seen my two-year-old son in person in the past six months - I see him on a video call twice a day. As I have been on COVID duty for the past eight months, I decided not to return home even after daily duty is over," Ritu Jain, a senior resident at a government hospital in the union territory of Chandigarh, told Sputnik.  

    As fatigue sets in for healthcare workers, they also cope up being face-to-face with death and suffering on a daily basis.

    With intensive care units (ICU) turning into the equivalent of a war zone where people battle for their lives, caregivers inside the units are becoming increasingly exhausted, both mentally and physically.  

    Last month, a doctor serving COVID duty in the ICU of a reputed private hospital in Delhi - Vivek Rai - committed suicide, reportedly due to depression. He had been looking after COVID patients for the last month and had been dealing with seven to eight critical patients every day.

    The young doctor reportedly became depressed after he seeing an increasing number of patients succumbing to the virus. 

    His death flagged the gloom and despair marking the mental health of healthcare workers across the country. Commenting on the suicide, Dr. Ravi Wankhedkar, former president of Indian Medical Association, tweeted: 

    ​In August 2020, when India was battling the first wave of Coronavirus, another doctor,  Dr. S.R. Nagendra, posted to Karanataka state's government hospital also committed suicide, reportedly due to depression induced by the pandemic. 

    DrNagendra was staying alone due to fear of passing the virus on to his family and had been engaged in giving medical aid to COVID patients for long hours. 

    "Most doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on COVID duty are spending off duty time in the hospital, as they are terrified that they will carry the infection home and pass it on to their loved ones," Gurpreet Kaur, who is heading the nursing section at a government hospital in Chandigarh, told Sputnik.

    Psychiatrists are also reporting a spike in the number of healthcare workers seeking counseling to cope with depression and anxiety as they carry on working under acute pressure. 

    Dr. Sandeep Grover, a professor of psychiatry at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education in Chandigarh - North India's largest COVID care facility - told Sputnik, "We have seen about a 30% increase in healthcare workers seeking formal consultation for stress related to the pandemic."

    "I tell them to take a break and not drag themselves. This is the new normal and will go on for long. We must stay prepared for the future and not burn ourselves out," he added.

    Psychiatrists themselves are stressed, as they deal with an increasing number of people reaching out for grief counseling after losing loved ones.

    "In some cases, entire family of five or six members was hospitalised for COVID symptoms but only one or two returned home alive while others lost battle of life to COVID. Managing their grief, counseling them to stay strong is such an uphill task," Ruchika Malhotra, a therapist based in New Delhi told Sputnik.

    "It's emotionally very draining and at the end of the day I feel lost and dazed as if I have myself lost someone close," she shared. 

    With the second wave of the pandemic now abating in India, healthcare workers are hoping that they will get a breather before the next wave sweeps across the country, reportedly in a few months time.

    Related:

    'No Cheer Left Within': India's Famous 'Dancing Doctor' Details Picture Inside Gloomy COVID Wards
    'Overworked, Underpaid': Junior Doctors, Women Health Workers Strike In India Amid COVID-19 Wave
    Cases of Violence Against Doctors and Healthcare Workers on a Rise in India
    Tags:
    India, nurses, doctors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse