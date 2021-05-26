Register
14:31 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An N95 protective face mask lies in the sand on Brighton Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, April 25, 2020. With the weather warming up, more people wearing personal protective equipment are venturing out to the parks and streets, though most are still respecting the social distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

    Biblical Horror on Cam: Cops Hammer Nails Into Man's Hand, Feet for Not Wearing Mask in India's UP

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082268643_0:142:3072:1870_1200x675_80_0_0_23168d16d7a1a39c2c9d5b73aa6c890d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105261083001075-biblical-horror-on-cam-cops-hammer-nails-into-mans-hand-feet-for-not-wearing-mask-in-indias-up/

    After most of the country went into lockdowns to check the spread of COVID, security forces were instructed to maintain corona protocols. Indian police have been instructed to collect nominal fines from lockdown violators, and leave them with a warning. In recent days however, several instances of police brutality have emerged in India.

    In a state that is ultra-protective of cows, a man in the city of Bariley, Uttar Pradesh (UP) was punished by the cops for not wearing a mask - in a shockingly brutal way.

    Large iron nails were hammered into the hands and feet of this relatively young man, whose name remains unclear in the clip.

    A video of the wailing man in pain emerged on social media on Tuesday, showing him narrating the horrible tale of how security personnel physically assaulted him and hammered nails into his body for not wearing a mask.

    WARNING! The following video is diturbing and may offend sensibilities

    ​As per Subhash Yadav who posted the video on his Facebook wall, the mother of this man blamed police officials from the Baradari police station in Bariley for physically assaulting her son.

    At present, UP Police have not publicly addressed the matter.

    This is not the first case of police brutality that has surfaced on India's social media segment.

    A face mask lies on a road covered with colour powder during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / P. RAVIKUMAR
    Indian Cops in City of Indore Beat Civilian for Not Wearing Face Mask Properly Outdoors
    Last month in Indore, a major city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a 35 year old man was ruthlessly beaten up on a road by two police officers for not wearing a mask properly. As per media reports, the man, named Krishna Keyer, was an auto-rickshaw driver and was on the way to the hospital to meet his admitted father on the evening of 6 April. A child's voice crying for his "papa" can be heard in the background of the video that detailed the incident and went viral on social media.

    ​Mumbai Police have also drawn flak recently for making unmasked people do exercises under the scorching sun as punishment.

    ​After continuous incidents like these, time and again, Indians have pointed out that Indian cops must focus on assisting people and helping them instead of abusing the power that comes to them with their Khaki uniforms.

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Police brutality, Police Brutality, police brutality, police brutality, Police Brutality, Brutality, brutality, Police, police, Police, police, police, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse