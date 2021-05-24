Register
13:44 GMT24 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian patients infected with black fungus undergo treatment at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, 23 May 2021

    After Black and White, India Reports First Case of Yellow Fungus

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082981620_0:456:2831:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2744ed5c3abc7b7d9f0fcd7cddcc64ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105241082981554-after-black-and-white-india-reports-first-case-of-yellow-fungus/

    Yellow Fungus is considered more dangerous than black and white variations. Its symptoms include lethargy, weight loss and low appetite; severe symptoms include sunken eyes or the formation and leakage of pus. It is regarded to be more dangerous because of its ability to affect the body's internal organs, unlike the other two variants.

    As India battles the Black and White fungus infection, the first case of "Yellow Fungus" has been reported in Ghaziabad, city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

    The case came to light after a COVID-recovered person was rushed to a hospital with bleeding from the nose and eyes.

    According to the doctors, while White Fungus targets the lungs and Black Fungus targets the brain, the yellow variant affects both organs. However, it is not contagious.

    The patient, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) hospital, is being treated with anti-fungal medication. Amphotericin B injections are said to be the only known treatment useful in fighting the infection.

    According to Dr. Oommen John, a Fellow at the George Institute for Global Health India, “funguses are not supposed to grow inside the human body”.

    “There are good bacteria present around our mouth and nose to fight off infection. A large intake of steroids has killed the natural protective measures, clearing the path for the growth of fungus,” Dr. John told Sputnik on Monday.

    The country has been fighting Mucormycosis amid a deadly coronavirus wave that has claimed the lives of over 300,000 people.

    The post-recovery infection -- Mucormycosis, known as the black fungus, is a rare infection from the Mucormycetes group of fungi. The fungus, although found naturally in the environment, affects those with weakened immune systems due to their high intake of steroids such as dexamethasone.

    Experts suggest that the infection can appear as early as 8 to 10 days after detection of COVID, to as late as 60 days after recovery.

    India has reported at least 9,000 cases of such infection with states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra witnessing the most number of cases in the country.

    Nine states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar have notified the disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The government hospital in Jharkhand state has set up a special ward for the treatment of mucormycosis.

    “India has one of the highest numbers of diabetic patients and a heavy intake of steroids has weakened their immune systems.”

    “Since the health care system in India is so overburdened with cases, doctors are just trying to save lives by any means.

    “At times, high doses of steroids are prescribed to pre-diabetic patients without checking their blood sugar level. This is fodder for the fungus. Since in the first wave barely few people were given steroids, the cases of fungus were not so severe,” he added.

    Related:

    White Fungus Triggers Fear Among Indians Amid Rising Cases of Black Fungus, COVID-19 Crisis
    Sonia Gandhi Writes to Modi Demanding Free Treatment, Medicine as Black Fungus Cases Cross 8,000
    Two Rare Cases of Black Fungus Affecting Small Intestine Detected in New Delhi
    Tags:
    Fungus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse