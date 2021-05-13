Register
07:30 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in front of India flag

    Not Enough Jabs? Indian State Governments to Float Global Tender for Coronavirus Vaccines

    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842057_0:260:3178:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_383cde22a467f8b1ad2a3d3b2a03c51b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105131082875515-not-enough-jabs-indian-state-governments-to-float-global-tender-for-coronavirus-vaccines/

    According to India's federal Health Ministry, it has provided 180 million COVID vaccine doses to the states and union territories for free, and has nine million more doses in stock. Only 2.7 percent of India's 1.3 billion population has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

    At least eight Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Orissa, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have decided to float global tenders to procure coronavirus vaccines amid a shortage of supplies from domestic manufacturers.

    Karnataka Deputy State Chief CN Ashwath told reporters, "Now, we have been instructed to float a tender and to complete the process within seven days".

    Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal told PTI that the state government would issue a tender in a day or two for vaccines from foreign manufacturers.

    "We have already placed an order for the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine but Dr Reddys Laboratories, the local manufacturer, said it will only give clarity on supplies after 15 May, after assessing production capacity", Singhal said.

    Similarly, the Uttarakhand state government on Wednesday confirmed that it would import two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine over the next two months.

    Currently, two companies — Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India are supplying vaccines to India. Russia's Sputnik V too got clearance in India and is expected to enter the commercial market by the end of May or early June.

    Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is currently the only foreign-made vaccine that has been approved by the Narendra Modi government for production and use in India. On 3 May, India received the first 150,000 doses of Sputnik V.

    Last month, the federal government agreed to fast-track vaccine approvals for medications developed outside India and that have been granted emergency use authorisation by other drug regulatory agencies. 

    The vaccines that have been given emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan, or those that have been prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be eligible for use in India without having to conduct a local clinical trial.

     

    Related:

    RSS-Affiliate Says India's Biggest Vaccine Maker’s Move to Invest in UK 'Influenced' by Bill Gates
    India Should Prepare for Possible ‘Third’ COVID Wave by Issuing Under-15s With Vaccine, Prof. Says
    India Braces for Third COVID Wave, Allows Vaccine Trials for Children Aged 2-18
    Tags:
    World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Organisation, world health organization, World Health Organization, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Delhi, Sputnik V, Indians, Indians, India, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse