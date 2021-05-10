Register
06:43 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India

    Delhi Gov't Orders Probe After COVID Patients Go Missing From Hospitals

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082772839_0:170:2803:1746_1200x675_80_0_0_5365e1a523d4e8ed1518cdcfc0667325.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105101082844000-delhi-govt-orders-probe-after-covid-patients-go-missing-from-hospitals/

    According the Health Ministry, India on Sunday witnessed a massive surge of 366,161 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22.6 million, while 3,754 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

    The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into incidents of patients being treated for COVID going missing from hospitals across the city.

    Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia, stated that they have asked the Health Ministry to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within two days.

    "It is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed curfew/lockdown to break the chain and to check the spread of this disease", Sisodia said. 

    Over the last month, several hospital authorities have approached the local police to inform them about patients going missing.

    "We have no first information report in this regard. However, prima facie it appears that in many cases, patients find better facilities in other hospitals and move there. While some headed home or to other place. Even if they are doing that it's wrong to walk out of the hospital without informing the authorities. They are COVID-positive and can infect others", a senior Delhi police officer, requesting anonymity told Sputnik.

    This comes at a time when Delhi has been witnessing massive surges on a daily basis, forcing the state government to implement a complete lockdown. The capital recorded 13,336 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. 

    Last month, around 3,000 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, went missing in India's Silicon City, Bengaluru. According to local police, the department faced issues in tracing the missing people as most of them had switched off their mobile phones.

     

     

    Related:

    India Should Prepare for Possible ‘Third’ COVID Wave by Issuing Under-15s With Vaccine, Prof. Says
    Superspreaders: Police Having Tough Time as 3,000 COVID Patients Untraceable in India's Silicon City
    'Vaccine Centres Can Be Super Spreaders': Videos of Crowds Flocking Indian Hospitals Shock Netizens
    Tags:
    chief, hospitals, authorities, patients, coronavirus, COVID-19, capital, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse