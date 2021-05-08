Mine Explosion Leaves at Least 10 Indians Dead, More Feared Trapped in Andhra Pradesh, Reports Claim

At least ten people reportedly died in Kadapa on Saturday as a result of an massive explosion in a limestone quarry, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.
The incident took place in the Mamillapalle village area of Kadapa’s industrial Kalasapadu block.
The explosion happened while the detonators were being shifted to the quarry site, the HT report said citing police inspector Mohan Reddy.
It's feared that several other quarry workers remain trapped under the debris.
Andhra Pradesh state chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragedy, and ordered an inquiry into the incident, HT reported.
Reddy went on to express his condolences to the families of the blast victims.
