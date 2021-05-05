India's Longest-Serving Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom Dies at 104

One of the oldest religious leaders in India, Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, the former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Kerala, has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 104 on Wednesday.
Mar Chrysostom was reportedly unwell and admitted to a private hospital last week. His funeral will be held on Thursday.
Calling his death a big loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Mar Chrysostom "will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering".
Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021
Many important personalities, including opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Kerala State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and others also paid tribute to him.
My heartfelt condolences for the passing of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2021
His kindness received love & affection from all communities. He will be fondly remembered. pic.twitter.com/w5RKwL2fxA
Padma Bhushan Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Valiya Metropolitan brought people together transcending the boundaries of religion and politics, cared for them and made them laugh. Beloved thirumeni's passing is a loss to humanity, a void that cannot be filled. Respectful homage. pic.twitter.com/UZW2dzfNaA— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 5, 2021
Mourning the passing of the most remarkable prelate I’ve ever met, Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who passed away today aged 104 after serving as bishop for nearly 68 yrs. Wit, wisdom& erudition personified. RIP. pic.twitter.com/HoOYsP3nE4— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 5, 2021
His Grace Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan was known for his wisdom, humor, unwavering faith and kind heart. Always an advocate of communal harmony, he will be remembered fondly. pic.twitter.com/FfkQRGSYeF— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) May 5, 2021
I deeply condole the passing of His Grace, Padma Bhooshan, Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He was an epitome of peace, communal harmony, strength of the weak and downtrodden. May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4raYkTbS04— KJ George (@thekjgeorge) May 5, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)