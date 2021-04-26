Indian Groceries App BigBasket Hacked, 20 Mn Users' Data Leaked on Dark Web

Indian groceries app, BigBasket, has become the latest popular mobile app to have been breached by ShinyHunters hacker group, Indian tech website Gadgets360 reported on Monday.dark web for sale including email addresses, phone numbers, app passwords of the customers along with their address and date of birth.
The breach was first noticed by Alon Gal, the founder of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who alerted the public to the fact that BigBasket had been hacked on Twitter.
— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 25, 2021
BigBasket has yet to release an official statement on the breach.
Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant AliBaba, BigBasket was founded back in 2011. The app witnessed a sharp rise of more than 84 percent in its userbase after India went into a COVID-caused lockdown in March last year.
Experts believe that if tackling the issue is delayed, there will be a loss of personal data control, loss of confidentiality, as well as identity theft, limitation of rights, defamation and vandalism - among various other socio-economic risks.
