India Swears in 48th Chief Justice as NV Ramana Takes Oath of Office

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday swore in its 48th Chief Justice after NV Ramana took the oath of office in the presence of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Keeping the critical COVID situation under consideration, India's presidential residence hosted a small swearing-in ceremony for Ramana in his new position as chief justice of India (CJI).
The official Twitter handle of President Kovind has since shared pictures from the ceremony, with a handful of mask-clad people in attendance.
Watch LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/2anxKgohll— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021
Justice N.V. Ramana sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/eSeccJOH8R— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021
As per his profile description on the official Supreme Court website, Justice Ramana specialises in constitutional, criminal, service and inter-state river laws.
After a thirteen-year tenure on the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Ramana was appointed the chief justice of the Delhi High Court in 2013 and later in 2014, as a judge on the Supreme Court. Justice Ramana was also part of the bench that elevated the suspension of internet in Jammu and Kashmir.
With Justice Ramana's inauguration, India bid farewell to its 47th CJI, SA Bobde who retired on 23 April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)