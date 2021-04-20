Rahul Gandhi Calls on Indian Gov't to Give Money to Migrants Leaving for Home Villages Amid Lockdown

India's main opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over a lockdown-driven exodus of internal migrant workers to their home states and suggested the government should support them financially.
"Migrants workers are fleeing to their native villages. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to deposit money in their bank accounts to help them. But will a government that blames the public for spreading corona take such a helpful step?" he tweeted in Hindi.
प्रवासी एक बार फिर पलायन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी है कि उनके बैंक खातों में रुपय डाले।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021
लेकिन कोरोना फैलाने के लिए जनता को दोष देने वाली सरकार क्या ऐसा जन सहायक क़दम उठाएगी?#Lockdown
Gandhi’s remark comes at a time when thousands of migrant labourers in the country are flocking to railway stations and bus stops; several states have implemented a partial lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, leaving them out of work for the duration of the emergency.
With the trauma of last year's #lockdown still fresh in their minds n fear of a return to that condition of misery, hundreds of migrant workers are heading to their native places.
They don't trust @AamAadmiParty
now. @ArvindKejriwal
Photos by @AmarjeetKSingh_ pic.twitter.com/1Vo78Cx7sp
Despite promises that the Delhi government will take care of the migrant workers through the crisis, the video from Anand Vihar clearly shows that the workers do not trust the Delhi govt now and trauma of last year's lockdown is still fresh in their minds
Last year, millions of migrant workers within India had to face massive hardship while returning to their home villages and small towns after a national lockdown left workplaces closed in big cities.
The first national lockdown was declared to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the general public on 24 March last year.
