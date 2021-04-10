Five Dead as Voting in India's West Bengal Turns Violent

The state chief of India's West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has been alleging during her political rallies that the federal security forces are working against her party at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah. This prompted the Election Commission of India to issue her a show cause notice this week.

At least four people were shot dead in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, where voting is happening for nine seats, in the fourth phase of state assembly elections on Saturday.

Indian news agency PTI reported that four people died as the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles".

According to NDTV, the Election Commission of India has sought a report into the incident.

In a separate incident of violence on Saturday, an 18-year-old man was killed after shots were fired during a clash between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress in the Pathantuli area of Cooch Behar.

The role of the federal security forces in the voting began to be scrutinised after West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee accused the federal government of using the federal security agencies against her party during voting. She alleged that the security forces were stopping people from voting in her party's favour at the polling booths.

Banerjee also called upon women in the state to "surround" federal security personnel if they indulged in unfair practices.

Senior leader of the Trinamool Congress Derek O'Brien responded angrily to Saturday's incidents in a series of tweets.

When you can’t beat us fair ‘n square, you shoot & kill.

MO-SHA, you killers. At your command, EC recently changed DG, ADG of Bengal police and the SP of the area where killings took place today. 5 dead.



You both have blood on your hands.But then you are used to the feeling — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 10, 2021

Modi- Shah you desperate duo. You thugs. If 5 were not enough, 3 more shot and killed by central forces. Just got the tragic news.



This is your ‘Sonar Bangla’ ! Bengal won’t ever forgive you. https://t.co/qmaDKcUNhB — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 10, 2021

​Immediately after the incidents, Derek O'Brien sent a letter to the Election Commission saying that those killed were Trinamool Congress workers "shot dead by the CRPF after BJP captured the booth".