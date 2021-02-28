'India Proud to Launch PSLV-C51 Carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1 and 18 Satellites': ISRO Chief K Sivan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 along with 18 other co-passenger satellites via the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51). The event occurred on Sunday.
The Amazonia-1 is the first Brazilian optical earth satellite to be launched from India.
Marcos Ceaser Pontes, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation from Brazil, said during the launch: "We have been working on this satellite for many years. This satellite which was launched today has a very important mission for Brazil. It will monitor deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across Brazilian territory".
Touted to be the first mission of 2021, ISRO chief K Sivan expressed happiness over its success, saying: "I'm extremely happy to declare that PSLV C51 successfully launched the Amazonia-1 into its precise orbit today. In this mission, India and ISRO feel proud, honoured, and happy to launch the first satellite designed and operated by Brazil. My heartiest congratulations to them for this achievement".
PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with US-based launch services and mission management provider Spaceflight Inc.
The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.
