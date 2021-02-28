Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Undergo Surgery for 'Medical Condition', Fans Worried

The 78-year-old Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, aka Big B shocked his fans after revealing late Saturday night that he has a "medical condition" and needs to undergo surgery.
Keeping his medical condition under wraps, Big B took to his personal blog, posting a cryptic message saying, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write".
Tens of thousands of his fans have since taken to social media wishing the actor a speedy recovery.
Praying for the speedy recovery of Mahanayak Sri #AmitabhBachchan . In his blog he said he is going for a surgery.. pic.twitter.com/XLncQ7HMZW— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 27, 2021
Praying for the speedy recovery of Mahanayak Sri #AmitabhBachchan . In his blog he said he is going for a surgery..— 🇮🇳 (@tayal08) February 27, 2021
Amitabh in hospital for surgery. @SrBachchan take care get well soon. #AmitabhBachchan— chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) February 28, 2021
One user posted a picture of a group of fans at a temple praying for him.
गणपति बाप्पा.. 🙏🙏🙏— THUGS OF 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 🇮🇳 (@prashantkawadia) February 28, 2021
Prayers for speedy recovery..
Gurudev ##AmitabhBachchan ji Sir pic.twitter.com/A2gmCH9973
Amitabh was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama "Gulabo Sitabo" (2020) alongside superstar Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of his movies that are in the pipeline include "Chehre" and "Brahmāstra".
