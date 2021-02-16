32 Dead, Dozens Missing as Bus Plunges Into Deep Canal in India - Videos

In the early hours of Tuesday, a bus carrying around 54 passengers plunged into a 30-foot deep canal in India after the driver lost control. According to locals, the incident took place at 7:30 am when the bus was going from the town of Sidhi to Satna village.
Locals from a nearby village rushed to the site to rescue people trapped in the bus. The bus has been removed with a crane along with 32 bodies, and many passengers are still reportedly missing.
Major accident in #MadhyaPradesh: Bus carrying 54 passengers fell in Bansagar canal, 25 bodies were found in #sidhi ; Fear of death of over 45, evacuated bus at 11.45 am. pic.twitter.com/WAh3OEn4Tm— Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) February 16, 2021
मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी में बस नहर में डूबी#MadhyaPradesh #Sidhi pic.twitter.com/wjLZ7WVU00— NaiDunia (@Nai_Dunia) February 16, 2021
At least 40 people feared dead after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal in Sidhi district of MP on Tuesday morning. #sidhi #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/adpi1Vm4Pp— Ravindra Bhajni (@ravibhajni) February 16, 2021
MadhyaPradesh: Bus carrying 54 passengers fell in Bansagar canal, 25 bodies were found in #sidhi ; Fear of death of over 45, evacuated bus at 11.45 am. pic.twitter.com/vs0XbSJ4NS— Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) February 16, 2021
Saddened by the disaster, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed his sorrow in a video message posted on Twitter and has also announced a compensation of $6,870 to the families of the deceased.
सीधी में आज नहर में बस गिरने से बहुत दुखद दुर्घटना हुई है। सात लोग तो सुरक्षित निकल गए थे।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 16, 2021
सुबह से ही राहत और बचाव के कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिये गये थे। कलेक्टर, एसपी, कमिश्नर, आईजी सहित एसडीआरएफ की टीम आवश्यक संसाधनों के साथ वहां तत्काल पहुंच गई थी। pic.twitter.com/MTTCOkyWix
All comments
Show new comments (0)