Register
04:54 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A cup of coffee on St.Valentine's Day

    From Pancakes, Hot Chocolate to Self-Love is Indian Celebrity Chefs' Mantra for the ‘Week of Love’

    © CC0 / JillWellington
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0c/1082055833_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_8604d1cd94443c5ad67f0b378d0431d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102131082032443-from-pancakes-hot-chocolate-to-self-love-is-indian-celebrity-chefs-mantra-for-the-week-of-love/

    If food is the key to our heart and happiness, it’s a great opportunity to serve something special to our Valentine in this week of love. Flowers wither, gifts go back into the cupboard, but special meals or dishes go deep into the recesses of memory.

    Have you planned out something for your sweetheart to make the upcoming St. Valentines’ Day special? If you are still brooding, perhaps celebrity chefs may inspire you with some novel ideas.  

    Just days ahead of the much-awaited day amid a global pandemic, Sputnik talked to some Indian celebrity chefs to get an idea of what they have in store for the special day.

    They shared how they would create magic for their Valentines. Almost every one of them says that rustling up a sumptuous meal is a great way to show one’s sense of love and affection.

    Sprinkle Some Love This Valentine's – Chef Natasha Gandhi

    According to Chef Natasha Gandhi pancakes can be an ultimate Valentine's Day dish.

    “From breakfast in bed, or binge watching a series with pancakes or just ending a meal with pancakes for dessert, they are the perfect fluffy, indulgent yet delicious recipe. Heart shaped pancakes hit the ball out of the park and couldn’t make the day any more perfect,” says Gandhi.

    For her Valentine, Gandhi is preparing Ragi pancakes.

    She says: “Ragi pancakes are healthy, gluten free and easy to whip up be it for your special someone, your girl gang or even yourself. They taste super with chocolate sauce, Nutella, maple syrup, cut strawberries or heart sprinkles.”

    No Dish Is Complete Without Love – Chef Ajay Chopra

    With Valentine's Day almost here, Chef Ajay Chopra knows how to put a smile on his partner's face with a special chocolate drink.

    Hot chocolate is an absolute go-to on special days for this celebrity chef.

    "It's a drink that you can easily prepare for your partner. Share moments together with a warm hot chocolate drink and make it a special day," he says.

    Chopra says he believes in the concept of love, prayer, and cooking. "Only if you give love to all unconditionally, can that come back to you threefold.”

    "Secondly, spirituality plays an enormous and wonderful part in our lives. It gives a sense of calm, gratitude and love for something so much larger than ourselves, and lastly, no dish is perfect unless it is made with passion," he adds.

    Seductive Seafood Meal For A Romantic Meal – Chef Aditya Bal

    Celebrity Chef Aditya Bal says he likes to create magic with seafood recipes for his love.

    “A seafood feast for a romantic meal for this year's Valentine's Day would surely set the mood for a night to remember.”

    His surprise spread for his sweetheart includes oysters, steamed or baked mussels with herb butter, along with white wine and a chocolate cake.”

    Backed mussels
    © Sputnik / Chef Aditya Bal
    Backed mussels
    Empower Each Other With Love – Masterchef Shipra Khanna

    For Master Chef Shipra Khanna, the entire month of February is a “month of love” and it is important to self-indulge and love oneself.

    She says: “February is the month of love and I want to celebrate this passionate month with my fans.”

    To her, love means self-love. She emphasises it is most important. “If you love yourself first, then you tend to love everything around.”

     
    If these celebrity chefs succeed in inspiring fans and others on Valentine Day then you, too, are set to add real sweetness to a day with those who celebrate real love together.

    Related:

    Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia
    Valentine's Day Two Months Away But Love is Already in the Air in India as Couples Marry in PPE Kits
    M&S Shoppers Crack Up as Company Launches Their ‘Love Nuts’ for Valentine’s Day
    Tags:
    chocolate, Love, Valentine's Day, St. Valentine Day, pancakes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse