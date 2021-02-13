From Pancakes, Hot Chocolate to Self-Love is Indian Celebrity Chefs' Mantra for the ‘Week of Love’

If food is the key to our heart and happiness, it’s a great opportunity to serve something special to our Valentine in this week of love. Flowers wither, gifts go back into the cupboard, but special meals or dishes go deep into the recesses of memory.

Have you planned out something for your sweetheart to make the upcoming St. Valentines’ Day special? If you are still brooding, perhaps celebrity chefs may inspire you with some novel ideas.

Just days ahead of the much-awaited day amid a global pandemic, Sputnik talked to some Indian celebrity chefs to get an idea of what they have in store for the special day.

They shared how they would create magic for their Valentines. Almost every one of them says that rustling up a sumptuous meal is a great way to show one’s sense of love and affection.

Sprinkle Some Love This Valentine's – Chef Natasha Gandhi

According to Chef Natasha Gandhi pancakes can be an ultimate Valentine's Day dish.

“From breakfast in bed, or binge watching a series with pancakes or just ending a meal with pancakes for dessert, they are the perfect fluffy, indulgent yet delicious recipe. Heart shaped pancakes hit the ball out of the park and couldn’t make the day any more perfect,” says Gandhi.

For her Valentine, Gandhi is preparing Ragi pancakes.

She says: “Ragi pancakes are healthy, gluten free and easy to whip up be it for your special someone, your girl gang or even yourself. They taste super with chocolate sauce, Nutella, maple syrup, cut strawberries or heart sprinkles.”

No Dish Is Complete Without Love – Chef Ajay Chopra

With Valentine's Day almost here, Chef Ajay Chopra knows how to put a smile on his partner's face with a special chocolate drink.

Hot chocolate is an absolute go-to on special days for this celebrity chef.

"It's a drink that you can easily prepare for your partner. Share moments together with a warm hot chocolate drink and make it a special day," he says.

Chopra says he believes in the concept of love, prayer, and cooking. "Only if you give love to all unconditionally, can that come back to you threefold.”

"Secondly, spirituality plays an enormous and wonderful part in our lives. It gives a sense of calm, gratitude and love for something so much larger than ourselves, and lastly, no dish is perfect unless it is made with passion," he adds.

Seductive Seafood Meal For A Romantic Meal – Chef Aditya Bal

Celebrity Chef Aditya Bal says he likes to create magic with seafood recipes for his love.

“A seafood feast for a romantic meal for this year's Valentine's Day would surely set the mood for a night to remember.”

His surprise spread for his sweetheart includes oysters, steamed or baked mussels with herb butter, along with white wine and a chocolate cake.”

© Sputnik / Chef Aditya Bal Backed mussels

Empower Each Other With Love – Masterchef Shipra Khanna

For Master Chef Shipra Khanna, the entire month of February is a “month of love” and it is important to self-indulge and love oneself.

She says: “February is the month of love and I want to celebrate this passionate month with my fans.”

To her, love means self-love. She emphasises it is most important. “If you love yourself first, then you tend to love everything around.”

If these celebrity chefs succeed in inspiring fans and others on Valentine Day then you, too, are set to add real sweetness to a day with those who celebrate real love together.