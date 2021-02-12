Netizens Swoon Over Indian Waiter's Dashing Dance Moves - Video

A video of a young dancer, Surajit Tripura, flaunting his cool dance moves to his customers at a restaurant in the Indian state of Assam is winning people's hearts and garnering a lot of praise from netizens.
Dancing to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's song "Girl I Need You" from the movie "Baaghi", Surajit can be seen mesmerizing his customers with some live entertainment.
The video, which is making the rounds on the internet, was originally posted by a Facebook user named Sonali Krishna who wrote, "Today at Absolute Barbecue, Guwahati. Thank you Surajit Tripura for surprising us with your outstanding performance. Rise and Shine brother".
The restaurant Absolute Barbecue, where Surajit works, also gave a shout out to Surajit on social media for his impeccable dancing talent.
The kind of moves that will make you forget the food you ordered! That’s right!— Absolute Barbecues India (@absolutebbq) February 11, 2021
Surajit, one of our beloved waiter from AB’s Guwahati has now taken the internet by storm. Congratulations to Surajit for winning hearts with your moves just like your attitude.#dancersurajit #ABs pic.twitter.com/IIR3yiXP18
