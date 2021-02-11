India Picks Southern Beauty Manasa Varanasi as Miss World 2021 Contestant

Manasa Varanasi from the Indian state of Telangana has won the Miss India World 2020 pageant. Manasa was crowned on Wednesday by last year's winner Suman Ratan Singh Rao.
The 23-year-old Miss India is a financial information exchange analyst and will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Manika Sheokand from the Indian state of Haryana was declared Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Miss India 2020 runner-up.
It is a coincidence that the name of all three winners begins with the letter "M".
Manasa Varanasi's interests include reading, music, and yoga, which she said was developed through her curious nature about everything and a trait that she's had since childhood.
Netizens congratulated all three winners on the micro-blogging site Twitter and on Instagram. Several fans posted heart emoticons to express their pleasure on the Instagram account of Miss India missindiaorg.
Femina Miss India 2020 winners— Pageant and Glamour | India 🇮🇳 (@pageantglamour) February 10, 2021
Miss World India - Manasa Varanasi from Telangana
Miss Grand India - Manika Sheokand from Haryana
Runner up - Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh
Congratulations !!#MissIndiaFinale2020 #feminamissindia #Missindia pic.twitter.com/7BCVFjazcG
Congratulation to Manasa Varanasi for winning VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.#MissIndia #MissIndiaFinale #FeminaMissIndia #ManasaVaranasi @feminamissindia pic.twitter.com/WxDwqPcTFg— Viral Big Boss (@ViralBigBoss) February 10, 2021
#MissIndiaFinale2020— Shubham SuBu Verma (@Shubham38326766) February 10, 2021
Congratulations to Miss Telangana state MANASA VARANASI on becoming Miss India World 2020
Represent India well in #Missworld2020 for 7th crown
1st runner up Miss Uttar Pradesh Manya Singh & 2nd Runner up Miss Harayana Manika Sheokand@NehaDhupia @FeminaIndia pic.twitter.com/D5cH8DnKw9
The winner of Miss India 2020 was announced on February 11, 2021 and the winner is 23-year-old Manasa Varanasi. #MissIndia #MissIndia2020 #manasavaranasi #congratulations #telenganagirl pic.twitter.com/brGAIzRXvM— Santosh Reddy (@ReddyMinds) February 11, 2021
