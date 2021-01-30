Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Was Freaking Out Over Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2020

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is expected to release her memoir "Unfinished" soon, has opened up on how she faced a wardrobe malfunction scare just before her red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival in 2020.
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share details about the incident, having revealed that the zipper of her vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke minutes before she had to make her red carpet entry and how her team rescued her.
"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!" Priyanka penned.
Chopra's die-hard fans posted 'heart' and 'fire' emojis to show support for the actress, who confidently donned her off-shoulder sequined gown without anyone even realising the mishap.
This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has experienced a wardrobe malfunction.
In an interview with Hindustan Times in November 2020, the "Quantico" star said the tape of her dress during the 2000 Miss World ramp walking event had come off on-stage. While she walked with grace, she had to fold her hands in the traditional Indian 'Namaste' style of greeting to hold up the dress.
Chopra has also mentioned that her red velvet Ralph Lauren outfit for Met Gala in 2018 was also quite uncomfortable.
The Miss World title holder wears many hats: she has been part of many Hollywood projects like "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic" and will be launching her haircare range 'Anomaly' tomorrow.
