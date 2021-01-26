Watch Cops Throw Tear Gas Shells at Protesting Farmers in New Delhi on Republic Day

Police have used tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to prevent agitating farmers from entering India's national capital when an annual military parade was being carried out in the city.
It happened on Tuesday as farmers, who have been protesting against new agricultural laws since November, barged into Delhi from different borders by breaking barricades.
The incident occurred as a high alert was in place across the country to prevent any untoward incidents during the country's 72nd Republic Day.
Agitated farmers are due to hold a tractor rally against the new farm reforms of the Narendra Modi government.
Various visuals from across the city show policemen using batons and firing tear gas shells at the farmers at different points.
Police started dropping tear gas shells once again to stop farmers at Ghazipur border in Delhi ...— Er.Altaf Ansari ( Stay home stay safe ) (@altaf4u89) January 26, 2021
#FarmersProtests #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/AXuRNtEoF0
Police use tear gas on farmers who have arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Singhu border. #Delhi #Farm— Kuldeep Raghav (@ImKuldeepRaghav) January 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/A5tj8A0Mhc
दिल्ली में किसान सराई काले खां की ओर आगे बढ़े। कई जगह बैरिकेड टूट चुका है। तनाव सी हालत। @PrashantSoniNBT की रिपोर्ट @NBTDilli pic.twitter.com/Z4blEjoQZO— Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 26, 2021
Ghazipur border पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने दागे आंसू गैस के गोले। #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/GIw6crZcl3— Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) January 26, 2021
God! pic.twitter.com/Yitm8Govyy— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 26, 2021
Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)