Tragedy Averted at Pune Railway Station as Police Rescue Woman From Being Dragged Under Train

A tragedy was averted at the Pune railway station in the Indian state of Maharashtra when a woman was rescued from being dragged under a running train.
A CCTV video of the incident that took place yesterday and was shared by the news agency ANI on Sunday showed a woman falling from the edge of the platform as a train speeds up.
#WATCH | Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian rescue a woman at the Thane Railway Station, Maharashtra, from being swept under an oncoming train at a platform (9.1.2021) pic.twitter.com/D4YUQHigEr— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021
Two police personnel rushed towards the lady pulling her back, preventing her from being dragged underneath the train, which had gathered a good speed by then. Two civilians also lent a helping hand to the policemen.
