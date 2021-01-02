Watch Indian Cop Scold Man After Saving Him from Being Run Over by a Train

In a heroic act, a vigilant police constable in India's financial capital saved a 60-year-old man from being run over by a local train after the commuter found himself stuck on the tracks, moments before the train's arrival at a suburban trailway station.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lqzJYf09Cj— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)