United in Death: Indian Couple Shot Dead on Their Way to Get Married

A love-struck couple on their way to get married were shot dead in broad daylight in a crowded area of Rohtak city in India’s Haryana state, media reports said on Thursday.
The young man, 25, and his fiancée, 27, were almost at the gates of the court where the ceremony was set to take place on Wednesday when the girl's father allegedly opened fire, killing them on the spot. The husband-to-be's brother, who was accompanying the pair, was seriously wounded, according to India's PTI news agency.
Couple who wanted to marry shot dead in Haryana's Rohtak; horrific incident on cam https://t.co/hTZ8CP1QrH— Republic (@republic) December 31, 2020
Police are investigating the case as a so-called honour killing, which suggests the murderer believed the victims were bringing shame upon the family.
The parents of the killed couple had agreed to meet to for the court marriage, but the woman’s family did not turn up, reports say.
