B-Town’s Chi Chi Turns 57: From Killer Dance to Comedy Punches, Fans Wax Nostalgic About Govinda

One of the top Bollywood actors of the 90s, Govinda ruled the era with his impeccable performances, whether starring in comedies, action movies, or flaunting his disco dancing skills.
On his 57th birthday today, his fans have flooded the social media with some nostalgic memories of the best of his dancing movies, wackiest look and great comic timing.
Happy Birthday to My All time Favorite @govindaahuja21 ji 🎂💐— Shailendra BJP (@ShailendraBJP5) December 21, 2020
God bless you sir 🎂🙏🏻#Govinda #HappyBirthdayGovinda https://t.co/oNXn0rBiFr
Wish you a Many Many Happy Returns of the day and my favourite actor Very Handsome and Dashing @govindaahuja21 🎂 🎂 Always be Happy, Stay healthy and Keep Shine like that #HappyBirthdayGovinda #Govinda #HBDGovinda pic.twitter.com/86cq2DC2Rv— ikram789SidHeart Happy Birthday Govinda Sir (@ikram78912) December 20, 2020
With groovy dance moves, innumerable hit movies, and of course his funky fashion sense... there's only one Chi-Chi!
Wishing the multi-talented @govindaahuja21 a very Happy Birthday!— Eros Now (@ErosNow) December 21, 2020
Watch his best films on #ErosNow: https://t.co/HDvPorxDjT#HappyBirthdayGovinda pic.twitter.com/H74WIfBBfN
In 1999, Govinda was declared World’s 10th greatest star of stage or screen by a BBC online poll. He is one of the actors who has worked with almost every Bollywood superstar of his time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Rajinikanth.
Happy Birthday to our Hero No.1 🥳 @govindaahuja21— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) December 21, 2020
His epic dialogues, punches, expressions, ever iconic moves and his swag...Watch to see him do, what he does best 😎#HappyBirthdayGovinda #Govinda #CoolieNo1 #HeroNo1 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #DoKnotDisturb #PoojaEntertainment pic.twitter.com/eya3Vqb8wU
Even Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who has worked with him in many films including Hum Tumpe Marte Hai and others, confesses to being a fan of Govinda’s dancing style. She took to social media and wrote, “It’s impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing.”
“I want people to look at me at least once as we dance” I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not 😂 (even I didn’t see me😅)— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 21, 2020
It’s impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing 🕺
Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor 😎#HappyBirthdayGovinda pic.twitter.com/9k9B3fxQVH
The actor has switched to politics and joined the Congress party. He was an elected parliamentarian between 2004 to 2009 from Mumbai. However, he quit his political journey later to refocus on acting.
