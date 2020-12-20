Cold Wave Sweeps Across Northern India, Delhi Shivers at 3.4 Degrees Celsius

A cold wave has gripped all of northern India, with some major cities witnessing intense fog and the capital New Delhi left shivering as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
"The observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius", an IMD official told the news agency Press Trust of India.
The official added that the mercury had dipped as icy winds from the snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city.
Visuals from Delhi showed people sitting around small bonfires.
Delhi: People were seen sitting near fire to protect themselves from cold in Anand Vihar area.— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020
Suresh, a local says, "I work as a security guard so I have to stay up all night. It's very cold here, we somehow manage to keep ourselves warm". pic.twitter.com/lf6gpITXv3
The situation is the same elsewhere in the area. Major northern Indian cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi also witnessed cold conditions, with a sheet of dense fog enveloping the two cities.
Prayagraj: Cold weather conditions prevail in the city; visuals of commuters standing near a bonfire at a bus stand in the city.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2020
"Students are arriving here for their exam today but no arrangements have been made by the Municipality in this extreme cold weather", says a student. pic.twitter.com/pVfZhxlWb1
Varanasi: City witnesses dense fog as cold wave conditions prevail in the region— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2020
Visuals from the railway station & adjoining areas pic.twitter.com/Rz55YygnRo
Apart from Prayagraj and Varanasi, other cities like Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Jhansi too recorded below normal temperature.
Indian state of rajasthan too witnessed cold conditions.
Rajasthan: Cold wave grips Mount Abu as the temperature dipped below minus 1 degree Celsius in the hill station over the last 2 days.— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020
"We're seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali, it's a wonderful feeling", says a tourist. pic.twitter.com/Cibi2jGiER
