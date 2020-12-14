Feeders With Empty Stomachs: Indian Farmers Begin Day-Long Hunger Strike

The leaders of all major farmers' unions in India have issued the call for a day-long nationwide hunger strike among the members of the community on Monday. The hunger strike, which officially began at 9:00 a.m. (local time), will last until 5:00 p.m.
Netizens closely following the situation have also been sharing visuals and opinions on the hunger strike.
Over the chilly, rainy weekend, the farmers jammed the Delhi-Jaipur highway in a sign of protest.
Aiming to spread awareness about the laws, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise 700 press conferences and "Chaupals" (mass gatherings) in all the districts of India to dispel the confusion among farmers.
The farmers, who have been protesting in Delhi and on the outskirts of the city since 26 November, are adamantly demanding a complete rollback of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
The laws were passed during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in September. As of now, 11 protesters have died, including in road accidents, in Delhi.
