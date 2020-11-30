Happy 'Guru Nanak Jayanti': Bollywood Celebrities, Politicians Send Greetings to People

Register
    Sikh pilgrims arrive to take part in a religious ritual on the occasion of the 481st anniversary of the death of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the India-Pakistan border on 22 September 2020.

    The Sikh community across the globe is celebrating ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’ today, also known as ‘Gurupurab’. The festival celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev 551 years ago in 1469, the founder of Sikhism born in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

    As Sikhs and all Punjabi-speaking people around the globe celebrate the 551st birthday of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev amid the pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to send warm wishes to everyone while recalling the teachings of the guru.

    Paying tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed that his teachings keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

    ​Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of his bookshelf which had Guru Nanak Dev’s photograph placed on it. 

    ​It being considered a lucky day to start something new, veteran actor Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, surprised his fans by announcing the sequel to his hit movie Apne which will bring the three generations of the Deol clan together including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

    ​Homeland actress Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of her visit to the Gurdwara.

    Singer Mika Singh paid his tribute by sharing a Punjabi song on Guru Nanak Dev sung by him. 

    Singers/actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and many others Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their wishes with the fans.

    The country’s top leaders also joined the devotees on social media to greet the nation.

    Devotees are visiting the Gurdwaras to offer prayers and many lit candles in the early morning to mark the festival.

