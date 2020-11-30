Happy 'Guru Nanak Jayanti': Bollywood Celebrities, Politicians Send Greetings to People

The Sikh community across the globe is celebrating ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’ today, also known as ‘Gurupurab’. The festival celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev 551 years ago in 1469, the founder of Sikhism born in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

As Sikhs and all Punjabi-speaking people around the globe celebrate the 551st birthday of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev amid the pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to send warm wishes to everyone while recalling the teachings of the guru.

Paying tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed that his teachings keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

​Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of his bookshelf which had Guru Nanak Dev’s photograph placed on it.

T 3737 -

.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st ..

.. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings ..

Sat naam wahe Guru !! pic.twitter.com/npsR7ouMF2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 29, 2020

​It being considered a lucky day to start something new, veteran actor Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, surprised his fans by announcing the sequel to his hit movie Apne which will bring the three generations of the Deol clan together including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

Mere apnon! jab tak malik ka mehr-o-karam 🙏 bana rahega tab tak hum sath sath chalte rahenge.... All three generations of Deol’s are coming back with.#Apne2, in cinemas on Diwali 2021🙏

⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ ⁦@thedeol⁩ #KaranDeol ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/VeELQ2O8X7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 30, 2020

​Homeland actress Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of her visit to the Gurdwara.

Singer Mika Singh paid his tribute by sharing a Punjabi song on Guru Nanak Dev sung by him.

GURU NANAK DEV JI DE JANAM DEHADE DIYAN AAP SAB NU LAKH LAKH MUBARKAN.... NANAK NAAM CHARDIKALA TERE BHANE SARBAT DA BHALA.. pic.twitter.com/ShB7n500c0 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 30, 2020

Singers/actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and many others Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their wishes with the fans.

GURU NANAK DE KHETAN CHON BARKAT NI JA SAKDI 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LKSy4WMwLc — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 30, 2020

It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony🌹Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal 🙏 #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2020

The country’s top leaders also joined the devotees on social media to greet the nation.

On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Kovind inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid his homage. pic.twitter.com/pCKdDEGBzK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2020​

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The founder of Sikhism, #GuruNanakDevJi has remained an icon of truth, compassion & righteousness through his noble life.#gurupurab — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 30, 2020

Devotees are visiting the Gurdwaras to offer prayers and many lit candles in the early morning to mark the festival.