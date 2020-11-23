Telugu Star Rana Daggubati Breaks Down While Describing Being on Verge of Death – Video

Fans of Telugu star Rana Daggubati were in for a shock when they got to know that the actor was so critically unwell recently that he could have died.
He has opened up about his health in an upcoming episode of actress Samantha Akkineni's chat show titled Sam Jam and can be seen breaking down while narrating what he went through during that tough phase of his life.
“When life was on a fast forward mode, there was suddenly a pause button. I had BP since my birth and doctors said that I also have serious problems like calcification around the heart and failed kidneys. It would have been a 70% chance of a stroke or haemorrhage and 30% chance of death", he revealed.
Listening to him explain the tough experience left actress Samantha Akkineni and his fans in the live audience teary-eyed.
Calling him a superhero, Samantha said in the promo, "Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me".
A promo of the upcoming episode is going viral on Indian social media.
Here's a glimpse into Episode 2 of #SamJam!— ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) November 22, 2020
Premieres November 27 on @ahavideoIN.
Get ready for a roller coaster ride of emotions! #SamJamOnAHA @RanaDaggubati @nagashwin7 @Samanthaprabhu2 @harshachemudu pic.twitter.com/QXhaeooWKp
In July last year, Rana Daggubati's leaner look in photos sparked rumours that he was very unwell and might undergo a kidney transplant.
But he quashed all the rumours in an interview with Indian news agency IANS, "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me".
