Watch Indian-Americans Celebrate Chhath Puja to Worship Sun God

Hundreds of Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God on Saturday across the United States.
In a video, devotees can be seen gathered at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey at sunrise and performing rituals wearing masks. Women put orange Vermilion on each other's foreheads as they wish each other a Happy Chhath.
#WATCH New Jersey, US: Over 600 members of the Indian-American community performed rituals of #ChhathPuja at Lake Manalapan, on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/bu6Bor6UYV— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020
New Jersey, US: Over 600 members of the Indian-American community performed rituals of #ChhathPuja at Lake Manalapan, on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/FvBw7ATaZS— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020
