Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed Terrorists Killed During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir -Video

Four terrorists travelling by truck were killed during an encounter with security forces in India's Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to a senior police officer, they received information about three or four terrorists travelling in a truck.
"The truck was intercepted by the security personnel at the Ban toll plaza in the Nagrota area. They opened fire on the security forces during a search operation following which [the security forces] retaliated. The operation lasted for two hours," the official told Sputnik while adding that a security professional was also injured in the gunfight.
Visuals from the site show flames emerging from the encounter site and the officer revealed that the truck in which the terrorists were travelling caught fire during the operation.
Security has been tightened in the area after the encounter, police said.
