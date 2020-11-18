FirstSalary Trends On Twitter, Netizens Spark Funny Meme Fest

The joy of earning one's first salary is special for many despite getting paid peanuts. And with the new Twitter trend #FirstSalary, many netizens and Bollywood celebs are spilling the beans about their first earnings.
While Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who was an engineering student at the age of 18, earned INR 80 ($1.08) by giving tuition to Class 7 students, Hansal Mehta earned INR 450 ($6.07) as a salesperson at the age of just 16 and spent it on buying clothes for himself.
Filmmaker Umesh Shukla revealed that he earned INR 35 ($0.47) by working backstage for director Mahendra Joshi.
First salary- Rs.450pm— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020
Age-16
Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR
First salary - Rs.35 per show.— Umesh K Shukla (@umeshkshukla) November 18, 2020
Was doing Back Stage under the director Mahendra Joshi. 400 Rs as a sales man for Leo toys n NikiTasha kitchenette https://t.co/dmtyMyrWsb
Giving a funny twist to the #FirstSalary trend, some netizens sparked a hilarious meme fest that has caught everyone's attention. Here are some of the best memes.
Meanwhile MBBS students at 23 seeing age at first salary memes #MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/OjqbKLoOKF— Aditya :) (@smolaccountaf) November 18, 2020
I woke up in the morning in the Hangover. I saw the trend of "First Salary"— LOL Memes Club® (@LOLMemesClub) November 18, 2020
I feel I don't belong to this World. I sleep again. pic.twitter.com/CMYHyOYW30
Name : Pappu— IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) November 17, 2020
First Salary : -20,00,000
Source: Laxmi Chit Fund pic.twitter.com/KJdEHQ2A20
When I got my first Salary 🥺 pic.twitter.com/inoQnionws— Kanza Sohail (@KanzaSohail98) November 16, 2020
FIRST SALARY- ₹20— Siddharth Yadav (@siddharthhyadav) November 18, 2020
Age-20
Source- Paytm Cashback
😂😂😂😂#FirstSalary pic.twitter.com/oqVSrvu0mV
My #FirstSalary 👇🤣 pic.twitter.com/eWYpqmAJrc— Arbas Qureshi (@ArbasQureshi18) November 17, 2020
#AatmaNirbharBharat at age of 30 after watching trends of first salary at age17 and age 21 #firstsalary pic.twitter.com/IJ4fi93OdZ— The Wolverine (@KEEP_IT_UPER) November 18, 2020
