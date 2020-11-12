Bollywood Actor Asif Basra's Apparent Suicide Leaves Fellow Celebrities & Fans in Shock

The sudden death of actor Asif Basra, who was reportedly found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, has left his fans and Bollywood celebs shocked.
Speaking to Sputnik, a senior official from the Himachal Pradesh Police said that at first glance, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, all the angles are being examined.
The actor reportedly leased a property in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala, and used to visit the hill station often. He also had a foreign girlfriend living with him.
Shocked by the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media and wrote, “Can’t be true... This is just very, very sad.”
This is shocking!!
The actor started his career in 1998 with the horror TV show ‘Woh’. He went on to give some remarkable performances in films such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday and Rahul Dholakia’s Parzania, among many others.
