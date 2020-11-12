Register
08:10 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in New Delhi on 4 February 2020.

    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Handling of Economy As Recession Looms

    © AFP 2020 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080764879_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_200a5369a399ec591a21beb055353dd1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011121081137068-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-slams-pm-modis-handling-of-economy-as-recession-looms/

    On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's economy is likely to contract 8.6 percent in the July-September period of the current financial year (April 2020 – March 2021), as per its estimates. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 23.9 percent less in April – June of this year than during the same period last year.

    A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged recession concerns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the economy.

    Pointing out the fact that India has entered into recession for the first time in history, in a Tweet attacking Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, Gandhi said, "Mr. Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness."

    The claim made by Gandhi, however, is not new, as various global financial agencies as well as the RBI have projected negative growth for India for the entire financial year due to Covid-related disruptions.

    In the Indian government accounting system, the financial year begins in April.

    Even though the RBI has estimated in its recent report released on Wednesday that the Indian GDP may see a contraction of 8 percent in July – September, it earlier said that a contraction of 9.5 percent is expected in the current financial year.

    While announcing the key lending rates on 9 October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP is expected to decline by 9.5 percent, with risks tilted to the downside. If, however, the current momentum of upturn gains ground, a faster and stronger rebound is eminently feasible."

    RBI maintained that GDP growth may "break out of contraction and turn positive" in January-March 2021, essentially meaning that India’s economic contraction will continue till December this year.

    Other agencies have also predicted an economic contraction in the current financial year.

    The World Bank has said that India’s GDP is expected to contract by 9.6% in the current financial year. Goldman Sachs has said India's economy would shrink by 14.8 percent, while India Ratings maintained that the economy would contract 11.80 percent.   

    Related:

    Challenges Continue for India’s Economy with No Sure-Shot Vaccine in Sight, Finance Minister Says
    India’s Economy Set to Contract by 9.6% in 2020-21, says World Bank, Hinting at Worse Time Ahead
    Government Working on Next COVID-Stimulus to Support Economy - India's Economic Affairs Secretary
    Tags:
    economic slowdown, Recession, Economy, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse