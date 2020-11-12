Hilarious Memes on Cracker-Free Diwali Celebration Trends on Indian Social Media, Videos

As people in India gear up to celebrate the biggest Hindu festival of lights – Diwali on 14 November - several Indian states have imposed a complete ban on fireworks. This has triggered hilarious memes on Indian social media as people have come up with creative ways of putting plenty of the bang into Diwali without going crackers.

To make Diwali more fun without bursting a single cracker, some netizens have left no stone unturned in their search for creative and funny ways to celebrate the festival. They have created the sound of the fireworks and shared a message of celebrating Green Diwali.

Giving everyone a jolly good laugh, a video of a netizen making the exact sound of bursting fireworks by whistling and beating the barricade placed next to him, has gone viral on social media.

​Films of other inventive people bursting balloons instead of crackers are doing the rounds on the internet and leaving everyone impressed with this trick that gives a feeling of having fireworks around.

​A little girl learnt the trick of making the sound of bursting crackers using only a piece of paper. Giving a tutorial on how to do it, the girl can be seen folding paper in a certain way and then pulling it out to create the sound of a bursting cracker.

She also shared another trick in which she used an old paper bag, filled it with air, and smashed it on her palm.

​Spreading cheer to people on social media, these funny and creative videos have sent out the message not to burn crackers but to be innovative and environment-friendly this Diwali.