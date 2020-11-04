Youthful Indian Super Model Milind Soman Rings In 55th B’Day With Naked Jog; Netizens Offer Boxers

The Indian supermodel, considered one of India’s sexiest men, turned 55 years old on Wednesday. Starting the day by breaking some sweat, the fitness god decided to take a run on a beach by the Arabian Sea in Mumbai in his 'birthday suit', totally naked.
Soman took to Twitter to share a picture from his run, which was captured by his second wife Ankita Konwar. The two of them who tied the knot back in 2018 and often accompany each other on their fitness adventures, posting pictures on social media.
Captioning the startling picture that flaunted his muscular, chiseled physique, Soman wrote “Happy Birthday to Me, 55 and Running”. Take a look.
Happy birthday to me 😀— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020
.
.
.
55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui
In her Birthday wishes, Ankita admitted that they turned “tomato red” after a “12k beach run”.
Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️— Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) November 4, 2020
I love you with every molecule of my existence.
I celebrate you every single day 😘😘
.
.
Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run
.
.#happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman pic.twitter.com/hHpViJzJJS
Reacting to Soman’s bold photo, netizens have been flooding Twitter with hilarious memes, offering the model boxers and underwear.
Happy birthday sir🥳🎉— Prashant Kumar (@prashantpj7) November 4, 2020
Here is a small gift for u but very important. Hope u will accept this. pic.twitter.com/hdF47vCS9Y
close enough ( 55 = 5 ) pic.twitter.com/vaYDWwhxjt— SharmaJi (@TweetPranjul) November 4, 2020
Happy Birthday but.. pic.twitter.com/ebr0PcFFuu— VishwaGuruBharat (@BiharKeLaala) November 4, 2020
Meanwhile women in front of you while this photo was taken pic.twitter.com/1XlLdjLPf0— Bertrand Zobrist (@AB_arpit) November 4, 2020
Oh he made sure that there is a return birthday gift for the ladies! pic.twitter.com/4vS9PFJ9HK— Rutuja. S (@SukhdeveRutuja) November 4, 2020
November 4, 2020
Along with modeling, Soman has acted in various Bollywood projects and is often a judge in Indian beauty pageants and manhunts.
The man is famous for his inspirational work out videos, that also sometimes feature his octogenarian mother, who is fit as a fiddle.
View this post on Instagram
1st November 2020 - The UNSTOPPABLE Ambassadors of Pinkathon along with team Pinkathon organised the biggest running event in the world since February with almost 20,000 participants across 237 locations in 10 countries! Pinkathon Day 3.0 is a huge success, with thousands of women and children taking their first steps to fitness, with a pledge to commit some time every day to physical, mental and emotional wellbeing 😀 NO MATTER WHAT!! . . . #fitIndia #fitworld #fitwomen #pinkathonday2020 #pinkathon #hargharmeinpinkathon #unstoppablenomatterwhat #fitchildren #fitfamilies #fitnessaddict #health #happiness #love #runeverywhere 📷 @netraguruji
How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5— Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)