Youthful Indian Super Model Milind Soman Rings In 55th B’Day With Naked Jog; Netizens Offer Boxers

With deep green eyes and sharp jawlines, Milind Soman entered into India’s modeling industry back in 1988. The man became an icon in the 90s after he stripped naked for a footwear shoot back in 1995. By the time the world was ready to enter the new millennium, Soman left his career as a model to become an actor.

The Indian supermodel, considered one of India’s sexiest men, turned 55 years old on Wednesday. Starting the day by breaking some sweat, the fitness god decided to take a run on a beach by the Arabian Sea in Mumbai in his 'birthday suit', totally naked.

Soman took to Twitter to share a picture from his run, which was captured by his second wife Ankita Konwar. The two of them who tied the knot back in 2018 and often accompany each other on their fitness adventures, posting pictures on social media.

Captioning the startling picture that flaunted his muscular, chiseled physique, Soman wrote “Happy Birthday to Me, 55 and Running”. Take a look.

Happy birthday to me 😀

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

​In her Birthday wishes, Ankita admitted that they turned “tomato red” after a “12k beach run”.

Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️

I love you with every molecule of my existence.

I celebrate you every single day 😘😘

Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run

.#happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman pic.twitter.com/hHpViJzJJS — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) November 4, 2020

​Reacting to Soman’s bold photo, netizens have been flooding Twitter with hilarious memes, offering the model boxers and underwear.

​Along with modeling, Soman has acted in various Bollywood projects and is often a judge in Indian beauty pageants and manhunts.

The man is famous for his inspirational work out videos, that also sometimes feature his octogenarian mother, who is fit as a fiddle.