Register
15:08 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood Actor Luv Sinha

    ‘Disagree With Nepotism Charges, Will Win Elections on Merit’: Bollywood Actor Luv Sinha

    © Photo : luvsinha/ Instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080997898_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3470a53b8c248fe1dc8f638af01dca03.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011041080965334-disagree-with-nepotism-charges-will-win-elections-on-merit-bollywood-actor-luv-sinha/

    After a stint in acting with such films as Sadiyaan and Paltan, Luv Sinha has now gravitated to politics and is fighting elections as a Congress candidate from Bihar State’s Bankipore constituency. Fondly called Bihar Putra (son of Bihar), Sinha has been following in the footsteps of his father actor Shatrughan Sinha who is a parliamentarian.

    For 11 years, Luv says, he has been supporting his father behind the scenes and has learnt by observing him taking a lead at the political front.

    The actor tells Sputnik about his decision to enter politics, his aims and goals, his competitors, and facing the nepotism charge head-on. Luv also reveals that the investigation into the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s was originally politically motivated and he wonders if he has completely turned his back on acting to become a politician.

    Sputnik: How does it feel to be called Bihar Putra?

    Luv Sinha: For me, I’ve always been a Bihari babu’s son. So, it’s not new to me. But others are calling me that now, so it feels nice. My entire life I’ve learnt everything by observing my father [Shatrughan Sinha, former member of Lok Sabha]. The political election is always unpredictable and I believe that one should always do one's best without giving up.

    Sputnik: What are your political goals and aspirations?

    Luv Sinha: My main goal is to try to make the life of people better without giving them false hopes and promises. Bankipore has massive flyovers and malls, but people living in residential areas don’t even have clean water to drink. Sewage water gets mixed up with the regular water which is shocking. So, I want to take up these issues with the state government to provide clean water, improve roads, and have a proper waste management system.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on your competitors?

    Luv Sinha: I’m disappointed by Nitin Nabin's previous work. Whatever I’ve seen, I feel that he has let down his people by not providing clean water. Proper roads and waste management system are serious issues here. I have no personal enmity against him but in terms of the policy, I’m against the way he has worked for the people. Even a lot of BJP supporters are upset with him.

    As far as Pushpam Priya Choudhary is concerned, she is contesting elections for the first time, like me and I don’t know much about her except for her basic background.

    Sputnik: How are you going to win people’s trust?

    Luv Sinha: I’m very transparent. I don’t pretend and show a false image that will remain unfulfilled. The opposition might spread rumours that I’ll return to Mumbai and not be at Bankipore to do the real groundwork but that’s not true. I’ve left my comfort zone and shifted my base to Bankipore. I’m not here to make money for myself or acquire political power. I’ve come here primarily to help people out in whatever capacity of a politician.

    Sputnik: A lot of people feel you'll achieve a political position through nepotism. What’s your take on this?

    Luv Sinha: I completely disagree with the nepotism charge. If I were the recipient of nepotism, I would have contested parliamentary elections ages ago and wouldn’t have waited 11 years to enter politics. Moreover, I didn’t ask anyone to make me a candidate for contesting elections. It was primarily the decision taken by the political party and opted me out of many others which I am grateful for. I’m here because of my abilities and will win only on that ground. I strongly believe that whatever is given to me is based on my merit.

    The real case of nepotism is my opposing candidate Nitin Nabin whose father was a politician of the ruling party and now he himself is the politician in power from the same area.

    Sputnik: A lot of people have said the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had a political dimension. What’s your take on this?

    Luv Sinha: I agree that the case has been entirely politically motivated. A member of my industry passed away and, sadly, the government is trying to capitalise on it for political gain. If you see right now, they have completely ignored the case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took it over. Sadly, his case has been pushed aside.

    Sputnik: Have you quit acting?

    Luv Sinha: I don’t believe in quitting anything. I am an artist. No one can take that away from me. I’ve grown up in the world of Hindi film industry and acting is in my blood. I will always remain an actor. But right now, my entire focus is on the election. I believe politics shouldn’t be a profession, it should be a duty. I look at it as my duty and there is a sense of responsibility on my shoulder. I am not afraid of fighting an uphill battle.

    Related:

    Bihar Ruling Alliance Under Pressure Over Handling of Covid-19 As Election Looms
    Modi's BJP Promises Free COVID Vaccine for Over 100 Million in Bihar Election Manifesto
    Election Fever Slowly Grips Indian National Capital, Opposition Congress Lines Up Star Campaigners
    Tags:
    politician, Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse