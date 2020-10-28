'I'll Play Serpent on Screen', Says Bollywood Star Shraddha Kapoor, Sparking Meme Fest

Fans of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor are in for a surprise on as she has announced she will be playing a Naagin (serpent) on screen in an epic supernatural trilogy.
Taking to social media, the actress revealed: “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”
It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020
Netizens couldn’t help themselves from launching a meme fest on Twitter. Some morphed her picture with a snake, and many wrote funny one-liners.
The return of Nagin!!!#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/yn0XwOTncC— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 28, 2020
Here's my pro editing skill😂#ShraddhaKapoor #Naagin pic.twitter.com/ba6NLJ31Pz— Lily Rani 💝👑💯%FB 👑 (@LilyRani9) October 28, 2020
#ShraddhaKapoor here is an image of shraddha kapoor promoting our truck pic.twitter.com/K1OpqmxvW4— BABA (@shiftingbaba) October 28, 2020
#ShraddhaKapoor to play Bollywood’s new age #Naagin. Have signed a three film series based on the shape-shifting Naagin.— 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 28, 2020
Every fan to shraddha 😂 pic.twitter.com/v5A1JzJ16o
When you've been continually spitting venom but #ShraddhaKapoor gets the role of #Naagin pic.twitter.com/dWz9CSIyEE— Shraddhagem 💜 (@merishraddhaa) October 28, 2020
#ShraddhaKapoor to play #Sridevi's iconic Naagin in next film #Naagin movie.
Me: pic.twitter.com/jz9933OGxo— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) October 28, 2020
Some tweeted pictures of actresses Swara Bhaskar and Kangana Ranaut looking disconsolate in their films and wrote, “When you've been spitting venom for all these years but Shraddha Kapoor gets the role of Naagin Snake.”
When u've been spitting venom for all these years but #ShraddhaKapoor gets the role of #Naagin 🐍💩@ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/SjO4fl2eTU— Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) October 28, 2020
One of the netizens also shared a picture of British wildlife adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls holding a snake and wrote, “Don't eat Bear Grylls because This is not a snake, this is Shraddha Kapoor.”
Don't eat Bear Grylls because This is not snake, this is #ShraddhaKapoor 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/F8gJzXIegf— Ravi ❣ (@Ravi_2_) October 28, 2020
