Watch B-Town Actor Manoj Bajpayee Don 6 Different Looks For His New Movie 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has won millions of hearts with his acting prowess, which also bagged him India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, is on an experimenting-spree.
In his upcoming movie "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", Manoj will be seen playing the role of a marriage detective who disguises himself in six different roles - as a Sikh, a beggar, a Maharashtrian woman wearing a nine-yard saree, a dabbawallah (tiffin box delivery man), an old photographer, and a don.
The actor took to social media and posted a behind-the-scenes video of him undergoing a physical transformation for which he is getting a lot of praise online.
Here's a sneak peek into the mystery surrounding the national man of mystery! 🕵🏻😃#SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali 💥@diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma @ZeeStudios_— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 23, 2020
@annukapoor_ #SupriyaPilgaonkar @ActorVijayRaaz #SeemaPahwa #ManojPahwa #NeerajSood pic.twitter.com/OjaGNGU5Zp
The movie, which is slated to be released during the Diwali festival on a web platform, also stars Diljit Dosanj and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The movie's trailer is trending on YouTube and has already created a lot of buzz with its comedy punches and twisted drama.
