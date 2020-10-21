5 Killed, 35 Injured After Bus Falls into a Gorge in India's Maharashtra

A bus plunged into a deep gorge in India’s Maharashtra state on Wednesday morning, leaving 5 dead and 35 of the passengers on board injured.
"Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital," Mahendra Pandit, a senior police officer in the city, told ANI.
Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway: Mahendra Pandit, SP Nandurbar. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/I0QYnrMisd— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020
He added that the remaining passengers are being rescued from the site, and the accident is being investigated.
