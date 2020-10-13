Watch Indian Yoga Guru Ramdev Fall Off an Elephant While Performing Deep Breathing

Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev had a nasty fall on Tuesday while performing a deep breathing exercise, sitting on a decked-up elephant's back in the Mahavan area-based Ramanreti Ashram.
The video, which was filmed in Mathura, a city in Uttar Pradesh state which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the elephant get restless ; the 54-year-old Ramdev Baba lost his balance and tumbled down.
#मथुरा : हाथी से गिरे बाबा रामदेव । हाथी पर बैठकर कर रहे थे योग .— UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) October 13, 2020
हाथी ने कदम हिलाए तो बिगड़ा बाबा रामदेव का योग
मथुरा के महावन स्थित रमणरेती आश्रम में आये हुए हैं बाबा रामदेव pic.twitter.com/8AqxA0W3gJ
This is not the first "fall" in the guru's life: here is an August video of him falling off a bicycle.
I spent all day laughing while picturing Baba Ramdev fall off his cycle. It was a good day. pic.twitter.com/TPW9Tq2RAt— Navya | नव्या (@navsszz) August 21, 2020
