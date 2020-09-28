Sneak Peek Into New Season of India’s Biggest TV Show KBC With Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Host

An adaptation of the British TV show - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? - India’s most popular knowledge-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is back with season 12. It is set to be hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The show has changed many people’s lives by making them millionaires overnight and inspiring many with their success stories.

The wait is now over for the grand opening of yet another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) tonight at 9 P.M IST and it will have none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He will be raising the curtain by reciting a power-packed and hope-filled poem emphasising the show’s theme to “make comeback after the setback”.

On 11 July, Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering from it, he made a big comeback on the set of KBC on 23 August.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

​Another big highlight this time is the first contestant of the show - Aarti Jagtap from Madhya Pradesh state, whose father is a plumber and mother works as a cook.

Battling all the challenges of life, her parents did everything to educate her and her siblings, and with her strong determination and self-belief, she made it to the hot seat of KBC.

Humari Hotseat contestant Aarti Jagtap karengi apne shiksha ke bal par #Comeback. Dekhiye #KBC12, aaj raat 9 baje se, sirf Sony par. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/HO2IimwkzZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 28, 2020

​There are many more inspiring stories of people who have been shortlisted after multiple selection rounds.

This is for the first time in 20 years that the show is not hosting a live audience and hence, the lifeline “audience poll' has been replaced by video-a-friend. Apart from this, a contestant can seek the help of an ‘intelligent expert”, take a “50-50” option, or even “flip the question”.

Apart from Sony Entertainment Television, the show will also air every Monday to Friday on the Sony LIVE web platform and website simultaneously.