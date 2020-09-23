Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey Gets Her Husband of 11 Days Arrested

Mere days after marrying her photographer and live-in partner Sam Bombay earlier this month, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has got him arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her.
The couple had married on 11 September. Netizens on Wednesday started trolling Poonam with memes about her 11-days of matrimony coming to an end so soon and faking the entire incident to seek publicity.
The alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Indian coastal state of Goa’s Canacona Village, where Poonam is currently shooting for a film.
"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her," Indian news agency PTI citied Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona Police Station as saying.
While refraining from divulging the details, Poonam told SpotBoye News Portal, “I’m not in the right state of mind.”
Slamming her on Twitter, one user wrote, “Bravo! What a deal Poonam Pandey, Easy Earning scheme within 11 days… Soon she will file for maintenance and demanding money.”
Assuming her husband to be rich, another user commented, “If her complaint is true, it's really wrong on his part & must be punished. I am thinking what would be her alimony demand now in case they separate.”
While social media is flooded with memes on her, many people came forward in support of Poonam and urged trolls to stop making fun of the sensitive issue and her making nude content for Instagram and the Poonam Pandey App.
Taking a stand, one user wrote, “whatever she does or is still doing, nobody gives a man a chance to molest her. It's a simple theory ‘no means no’. If she is molested justice should be prevailed and if not she should get punished a for false assault.”
