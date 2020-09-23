Register
14:05 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Poonam Pandey Bombay

    Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey Gets Her Husband of 11 Days Arrested

    © Photo : ipoonampandey/instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080549402_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_4cd8cb4425f6fe691173d8c23df27bce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009231080548890-bollywood-actress-poonam-pandey-gets-her-husband-of-11-days-arrested/

    After becoming an overnight sensation by offering to strip down for the Indian Cricket Team if they won the 2011 World Cup, actress Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie Nasha. With her live-in partner Sam Bombay, she started making nude content for Instagram and the Poonam Pandey app, which today has millions of followers.

    Mere days after marrying her photographer and live-in partner Sam Bombay earlier this month, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has got him arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her. 

    The couple had married on 11 September. Netizens on Wednesday started trolling Poonam with memes about her 11-days of matrimony coming to an end so soon and faking the entire incident to seek publicity.

    View this post on Instagram

    Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.

    A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@ipoonampandey) on

    The alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Indian coastal state of Goa’s Canacona Village, where Poonam is currently shooting for a film.

    "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her," Indian news agency PTI citied Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona Police Station as saying.

    While refraining from divulging the details, Poonam told SpotBoye News Portal, “I’m not in the right state of mind.”

    Slamming her on Twitter, one user wrote, “Bravo! What a deal Poonam Pandey, Easy Earning scheme within 11 days… Soon she will file for maintenance and demanding money.”

    ​Assuming her husband to be rich, another user commented, “If her complaint is true, it's really wrong on his part & must be punished. I am thinking what would be her alimony demand now in case they separate.”

    ​While social media is flooded with memes on her, many people came forward in support of Poonam and urged trolls to stop making fun of the sensitive issue and her making nude content for Instagram and the Poonam Pandey App

    ​Taking a stand, one user wrote, “whatever she does or is still doing, nobody gives a man a chance to molest her. It's a simple theory ‘no means no’. If she is molested justice should be prevailed and if not she should get punished a for false assault.”

    Related:

    B-Town Witnesses Storm as Actress Payal Ghosh Accuses Anurag Kashyap of #MeToo, Drags Other Celebs
    Bollywood Stars Ready to Promote Political Parties on SM for Money - Report
    Angry Netizens Slam Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey As She Gets Booked for Flouting Lockdown
    Tags:
    threats, Molestation, Sexual Assault, adult actress, adult entertainment, Adultery, celebrity scandal, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse