The Last Voyage: Indian Aircraft Carrier Ship 'Viraat' Sails to Gujarat for Final Farewell

After being decommissioned back in March 2017, the Viraat is cruising for one last time on its way from Mumbai to Alang – a quaint beach town located in India’s Gujrat state that has the biggest ship-breaking yard in the world. In Alang, the veteran aircraft carrier will be dismantled and its parts sold off as scrap.
देहिनोऽस्मिन्यथा देहे कौमारं यौवनं जरा।— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 19, 2020
तथा देहान्तरप्राप्तिर्धीरस्तत्र न मुह्यति।।
... the Spirit lives on pic.twitter.com/RaAuCVPjGM
Retired army personnel, their family members, along with history-enthusiasts, have been bidding teary-eyed farewells to the ship that contributed to the British and Indian forces in several troubled times, like the days of “Operation Jupiter” (1989) and “Parakram” (2001).
INS virat was personally very close to me as my dad served his entire time in the Navy on this beauty. Had the honour of dining on board this elegant lady. Bid adieu "hermes" pic.twitter.com/zkVJDOe7Gz— Satwik (@Satwik28556288) September 19, 2020
End of an era #INS #Virat departs for a final journey...Salute to #R22 #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/7XyoUyuwbz— sameer karve (@sameerkarve4) September 19, 2020
#INSVirat— Prateek Saxena (@sunshine44418) September 19, 2020
Indian 🇮🇳 Navy Aircraft Carrier 'Viraat' to begin its last journey from Mumbai Today🥺
After serving indian navy service for 30 years. It will dismantled in Alang, The biggest ship breaking Yard.
Thanku INS ViRRat for your splendid service....🙏🙏
Jai Hind...🛳🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lQf5Q5EzDt
INS VIRAT is proud of Indian Navy don't late it scrap for little amount of money— Akash Khichi (@khichia9) September 20, 2020
INS VIRAT is in our heart.
Make war memorial of this Ocean King, that will be inspiration to youth #INSViraat #saveINSViraat@HMOIndia @indiannavy @PMOIndia
Discussions around converting the veteran vehicle into a museum or restaurant did make the rounds in recent years, but neither of those plans worked out.
