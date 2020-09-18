Register
15:00 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 23 January 2006 file photo, Indian-made medium-range missiles Agni-I, left, and Agni-II, right, are displayed during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi, India.

    Traditional Arms Suppliers 'to be Pressured' as India OKs National Security Clause in Defence FDI

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    India
    Get short URL
    by ,
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106145/27/1061452775_0:208:3153:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_212c02996691a0e97a11a158999720fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009181080499540-traditional-arms-suppliers-to-be-pressured-as-india-oks-national-security-clause-in-defence-fdi/

    In August this year, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced an embargo on the import of 101 types of defence equipment worth $47 billion to boost domestic industry. The Defence Ministry revealed that a budget of $7 billion has been set aside for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

    The Indian government, which increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap in defence sector investments to 74 percent under the automatic route this past May, said that such investments will be subject to scrutiny due to national security concerns.

    A press note released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that foreign investment in the sector is subject to security clearance and the guidelines set by the Ministry of Defence.

    The DPIIT note said, "Foreign Investments in the Defence Sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of national security and the government reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the defence sector that affects or may affect national security." The note, however, does not elaborate on the reasons why "national security" has been incorporated as one of the pre-requisites for defence FDI approvals.

    However, experts believe that in the absence of any clarification from the government, one can only surmise that the national security clause is meant to insulate the foreign investments from attempts at the undermining of India's defence capabilities in terms of both technology and control over production.

    “It is reasonable to assume that Chinese investment and technology would be a major concern, though I do not think this clause has been introduced in the FDI policy exclusively, with one country in mind. To my mind, this will put pressure on the traditional suppliers of arms to India, depending on the extent and nature of inputs they get from the countries of concern,” Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor to the Defence Ministry told Sputnik.

    The revised defence FDI guidelines propose that any investment beyond 74 percent which is likely to result in access to modern technology will necessitate express government approval.

    The defence FDI relaxation was rolled out by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the $266 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package. The idea was to reinvigorate the Indian economy, which has been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

    India has been aggressively eyeing import substitution in the defence sector, with high hopes that the sector will help push the Indian economy, which remains marooned by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government wants to engage in domestic defence manufacturing worth $24 billion by 2025 with exports worth $4.79 billion. The domestic defence manufacturing industry as of 2019 was valued at $11 billion.

    Related:

    India Notches $1 Million FDI in Defense Sector Since 2013
    India Mulls Special Industrial Clusters With an Eye on FDI - Minister
    Affiliate of India's Ruling BJP Demands FDI be Junked for Diaspora Remittances
    Tags:
    imports, foreign investment, investment, defence, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse